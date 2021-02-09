2021 February 9 11:04

Synkero builds facility in the port of Amsterdam, producing sustainable aviation fuel from CO2

Synkero, a project development start-up, was launched during the European Conference for Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). Synkero aims to develop a commercial plant for the production of SAF, according to the company's release.



This so-called “e-fuel” will be produced using green hydrogen and CO2. This green hydrogen is produced from water and renewable energy. The factory will be located in the Port of Amsterdam, which has an existing kerosene pipeline to Schiphol Airport. The factory is scheduled to be completed in 2027. With this plant, Synkero’s ambition is to produce 50,000 tons of sustainable aviation fuel annually. The production of sustainable aviation fuel is extremely important in order to achieve climate targets.

The current generation aircraft engines require liquid fuels. These aircraft engines cannot switch to alternative energy sources such as hydrogen or electricity in the short term. SAF is, therefore, the solution to drastically reduce CO2 emissions in aviation. This aviation fuel is known as a ‘drop-in’ fuel, meaning that pure SAF can be mixed with fossil kerosene. No further modifications to infrastructure or equipment are required. It is a clean, liquid alternative to fossil kerosene.



Several technologies currently exist to produce SAF. One of these technologies is the synthetic route. As a feedstock, this ‘e-fuel’ uses CO2 from unavoidable industrial processes or the air directly. The CO2 is then converted to SAF through a chemical process in combination with green hydrogen. Synthetic SAF is sustainable in all aspects and does not contribute to further unsustainable practices such as displaced land use and deforestation. This route of producing SAF is also scalable and integral in making aviation more sustainable.



Synkero is a project development start-up. Together with partners Port of Amsterdam, Royal Schiphol Group, SkyNRG and KLM, Synkero will focus on realizing the aforementioned commercial SAF factory in the Port of Amsterdam. The project will seek to connect with sustainable initiatives in the North Sea Canal area, such as the Hermes project.





