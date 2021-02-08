-
2021 February 8 09:29
Week starts with oil prices increase
Oil prices rose by 0.64% - 1.07%
As of February 8 (07:45, Moscow time), Brent Crude futures for April delivery were trading 0.64% higher to settle at $59.94 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.
Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for March delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose by 1.07% to $57.46 a barrel.
Oil prices rise in expectation of demand recovery.
