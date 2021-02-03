2021 February 3 18:36

ABS launches digital solution for sustainable marine operations

ABS launches the Environmental Monitor as a key part of its My Digital Fleet™ risk management platform. ABS Environmental Monitor™ is the maritime industry’s most comprehensive digital sustainability solution to help shipowners achieve their sustainability goals by leveraging multiple data sources, including vessel routing, waste stream, operations, and emissions data, to provide transparent reporting, ABS reports.

ABS Environmental Monitor serves to:

Monitor and track overall fleet or vessel-specific environmental categories, such as emissions, garbage, waste, and consumables data.



View vessel emissions profile, including total emissions across laden and ballast voyages, carbon intensity, emissions per transport, emissions per distance, and total emissions per consumer.



Performs calculations in accordance with the Environmental Ship Index and Poseidon Principles.



Track Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) on garbage, waste, and consumables metrics, such as disposal methods and categories, water production efficiency, consumption efficiency by voyage, among others.



View scrubber system performance based on Exhaust Gas Cleaning Systems (EGCS) reporting.



