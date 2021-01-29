  The version for the print
    WinGD’s biggest X-DF dual-fuel engine awarded GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ power title

    Since the first 12X92DF engine was built in 2019, WinGD has been confident in calling it the world’s most powerful dual-fuel engine. Now it’s official. The engine series has been awarded the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS for the most powerful Otto-cycle engine ever built, the company said in its release.

    In tests carried out at engine builder CSSC-MES Diesel Co (CSSC-CMD) and verified by GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS, for the official record title, ‘Most powerful marine IC engine (otto cycle) commercially available’, the 2,140-tonne engine demonstrated a power of 63,840 kW at a speed of 80 rpm. The super-sized engines fueled from 18,600 cubic metre (cbm) tanks, containing enough liquefied natural gas (LNG) to sail complete Asia to Europe round trip, will propel nine 23,000 TEU containerships operated by world leading French shipping and logistics company, CMA CGM.

    These ships are the world's biggest LNG-powered vessels. In November 2017, Rodolphe Saadé, Chairman and CEO of the CMA CGM Group, decided to make CMA CGM the first ship-owner to operate ultra-large containers using LNG. These ships are the result of seven years of research and development, and a concentration of technological innovations.

    The 12X92DF is further evidence of WinGD’s commitment to accelerate sustainability within the shipping industry. The market leading X-DF range of dual-fuel engines enables the use of LNG as a marine fuel. LNG fueled vessels significantly minimise air pollution caused by emissions of SOx, fine particulates and NOx while offering a substantial reduction in greenhouse gas emissions. Like other engines in the X-DF range it is ready for use, with no modifications required, once carbon-neutral fuels including methane produced from biomass or renewable electricity become available. These engines are playing an important role in helping shipping reach its target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by 2050 and eliminating emissions as quickly as possible thereafter.

    The ground-breaking engine series draws on design and field experience earned through an installed base of more than 100 X-DF engines logging nearly 1 million running hours with almost 400 X-DF engines on order. The development and scaling up of the most cost-effective and most widely used dual-fuel engines positions WinGD and the X-DF series to play a pivotal role in the maritime industry’s transition to clean fuels.

    WinGD in brief

    WinGD (Winterthur Gas & Diesel Ltd.) is a leading developer of two-stroke low-speed gas and diesel engines used for propulsion power in merchant shipping. WinGD sets the industry standard for reliability, safety, efficiency and environmental sustainability. WinGD provides designs, training and technical support to engine manufacturers, shipbuilders, ship operators and owners worldwide. Headquartered in Winterthur, Switzerland, since its inception as the Sulzer Diesel Engine business in 1893, it carries on the legacy of innovation in design.

