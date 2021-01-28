  The version for the print
    Crude oil prices decrease amid demand concerns

    Oil prices fell by 0.59-0.67%

    As of January 28 (07:45, Moscow time), Brent Crude futures for April delivery were trading 0.67% lower to settle at $55.16 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange. Brent Crude futures for March delivery fell by 0.63% to $55.46 a barrel.

    Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for March delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell by 0.59% to $52.54 a barrel.

2021 January 28

14:36 Diesel-electric icebreaker Victor Chernomyrdin starts providing assistance in the Gulf of Finland
14:22 Panama Canal helps save the planet more than 13 mln tons of CO2 in 2020
13:22 Keppel enters into second framework deed with Borr Drilling to defer scheduled delivery of rigs
13:01 Oboronlogistics delivered another batch of construction equipment to Tartus
12:42 Wan Hai Lines confirms orders for 12 new vessels
12:15 Maersk expands cold chain options for fresh fruit from the Black Sea and the Mediterranean to Central Russia
11:53 ABP Humber announce completion of £50 million investment in Humber Container Terminal
11:33 Damen launches FCS 7011
11:30 Port of Southampton marks largest shipment of salt in four years
11:04 BPA: Ports survey reflects mood of tentative optimism for 2021
10:54 Wärtsilä wins major order to provide 36 dual-fuel engines for six new LNG carrier vessels
10:25 KMP lays down six buoy tenders of Project 3050.1А
10:04 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 28, 2021
09:58 CMA CGM to operate and manage the Port of Alexandria’s future terminal
09:37 Baltic Dry Index as of January 27
09:22 Draft law on obligations of seaports’ investors approved by State Duma of Russia at first reading
08:26 Port of Newport and CEMEX celebrate new agreement in support of construction industry
07:26 MAN Energy Solutions wins order to power ultra-large Hapag-Lloyd containerships
06:31 Hamburg Port Consulting implements IT integration for automated customs clearance for Cuxport

2021 January 27

18:41 BIMCO adopts new tug, barge and “floating hotel” contracts
18:12 ABS to class first Jones Act wind farm SOV
18:00 ICS published the latest Flag State Performance Table
17:41 Optimarin follows strong 2020 with fight for Norway’s Smartest Business title
17:16 Port of Savannah moves more than 4.6M TEUs in 2020
16:58 Corvette and tanker of RF Navy’s Baltic Fleet call at Limassol port
16:37 Port Of Tanjung Pelepas container volumes up 8% to 9.8 mln TEUs in 2020
16:25 Rosmorport's icebreakers started piloting vessels in Vanino seaport
16:02 New shoreside power system reduces carbon emissions at the Port of Gothenburg
15:41 NORMA Cyber to provide cyber security services to Norwegian shipping
15:04 Star Bulk Carriers announces delivery of three capesize vessels
14:54 TransContainer launched coal transportation in containers
14:29 Port of Rotterdam Authority joins BIM Basis Infra
14:00 RF Government approves draft agreement on exports of Belorussian oil products via seaports of Russia
13:27 24 vessel traffic systems of FSUE “Rosmorport” ensured navigation safety in 2020
12:56 Middle East Transport & Logistics Virtual Expo and Summit (METRANSLOG) to be held as a virtual event on March 8-9
11:45 Bunker prices are stable at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
11:42 Damen delivers RSD Tug 2513 to Tug Malta
11:13 FSUE Hydrographic Company outlines its dredging plans for 2021
10:39 Arctic infrastructure development through shipbuilding technologies to be discussed at PortNews’ Congress on March 10-11
10:10 Sibanthracite Group and VostokCoal Management Company sold Port Vera
09:48 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 27, 2021
09:46 Crude oil prices rise on reduction of US reserves
09:27 Kawasaki Heavy Industries delivers the bulk carrier IZUMI
09:12 Baltic Dry Index as of January 26
08:37 Van Oord presents Climate Risk Overview
07:19 DFDS acquires HSF Logistics

2021 January 26

18:31 DFDS invests in 35,000 sqm warehouse
17:47 ABS, NTU, Singapore, and ASTI joint study to explore the potential for ammonia as a marine fuel in Singapore
17:38 Marine Recruiting Agency trained 10% more people in 2020
17:35 Kongsberg signs a Letter of Intent with Yantai CIMC Raffles Offshore to deliver a large technology package for the BT-220IU Wind Turbine Installation Unit
17:16 MAATS Tech wins contract for major new build CLV with VARD Group AS
16:45 The centrepiece of SMM DIGITAL is the multifaceted conference programme
16:26 Neptune Declaration signed by over 300 maritime industry and human rights leaders
15:40 The Grande Texas enters the Grimaldi fleet
15:13 Single report only needed to sail across Flanders and the Western Scheldt
14:31 Krasnoye Sormovo to invest over RUB 200 million in upgrading and equipment modernization this year
13:59 Port of Baku cargo throughput increased by 20 percent in 2020
13:36 Rosmorport signs trilateral agreement with IBC Güler and "Infoline" Marine Agency LLC on using port infrastructure of Kavkaz seaport
12:50 Ro-ro ferry Marshal Rokossovsky intended for Ust-Luga-Baltiysk line undergoes mooring trials