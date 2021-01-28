2021 January 28 09:53

Crude oil prices decrease amid demand concerns

Oil prices fell by 0.59-0.67%

As of January 28 (07:45, Moscow time), Brent Crude futures for April delivery were trading 0.67% lower to settle at $55.16 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange. Brent Crude futures for March delivery fell by 0.63% to $55.46 a barrel.

Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for March delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell by 0.59% to $52.54 a barrel.

Crude oil prices decrease amid coronavirus and demand concerns.