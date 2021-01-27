2021 January 27 14:54

TransContainer launched coal transportation in containers

PJSC TransContainer of Delo Group has launched a project of coal transportation in Open Top containers by bulk cargo loading via Zabaikalsk-Manzhouli border-crossing point. First train loaded with 3960 tons of coal was dispatched on January 26, TransContainer says in a press release. The train was loaded at Priargunsk station, reached Zabaikalsk-Manzhouli border-crossing point in less than a day and then transferred to the Chinese party. The second train consisting of empty Open Top containers for transportation of 120 TEUs of coal was prepared and dispatched from Manzhouli station to Priargunsk station.

Thus TransContainer continues to expand cargo base of container transportation on the back of the cargo which traditionally was transported by other kinds of rolling stock.

Transportation of coal in containers has a number of advantages: faster transshipment of the loaded rolling stock via the border-crossing points and it makes unnecessary to transship the cargo to railway rolling stock of narrower gauge which solves the problem of frozen coal causing the wagon to idle for several days in winter. For modern world it is also important that during transportation of coal in containers environmental damage is minor while transportation in wagons with numerous transshipments causes high coal-dust emissions.

‘This technology significantly decreases burden on infrastructure allowing to increase the cargo flow speed. At the same time it is also worth mentioning that most consignors of coal product already have the equipment necessary for coal loading into Open Top containers, since there are no major differences between coal loading in high-sided wagon and coal loading in containers,’ stated Aleksandrs Isurins, President of PJSC TransContainer.

To this date we are working out regular dispatches of block trains loaded with coal over the route Priargunsk- Zabaikalsk (exp.) and it is planned to increase the volume of transportation up to 13000 tons a month. Currently the potential for development of coal product transportation service is being considered by other branches of the company on the territory of which major coalfield are located.