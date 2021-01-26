2021 January 26 17:16

MAATS Tech wins contract for major new build CLV with VARD Group AS

MAATS Tech will be joining forces with VARD and new owner Van Oord of The Netherlands, in the development of a new custom built green cable lay vessel for the offshore renewables market, the company said in its release.

At 130m long and with a 28 meter beam, the vessel has excellent capacity to accommodate the MAATS designed cable lay equipment which has been developed in close consultation with both VARD and Van Oord. Using the huge amount of combined engineering experience that the team at MAATS possesses the equipment is designed to the highest standard with reliability and quality in mind. The design includes a 5000Te below deck carousel and 4000Te on deck carousel complete with loading arms, cable engines and an accompanying 20Te Quadrant System all designed to DNV certification standards. The vessel will mainly be deployed on inter-array grid and export cables of offshore wind projects.



MAATS Tech Managing Director, Lisa Edwards, expresses how significant this contract is to the innovative nature of MAATS designs.

“To have worked with both Van Oord and Vard during the conception phase of this project has allowed MAATS Tech to understand and develop ideas alongside the design of the equipment to provide this experienced operator with a vessel for huge potential in future work”



This hybrid vessel has been designed with sustainable technologies in order to reduce the carbon foot print during operations and port standby and will be fully operational in 2023.