  The version for the print

  • 2021 January 26 10:55

    MOL's newbuilt LNG carrier "LNG Rosenrot" goes into service for Uniper

    Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. announced that on January 25th, the LNG carrier LNG Rosenrot, jointly ordered by MOL and Itochu Corporation was delivered at the Okpo shipyard by Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co., Ltd. (DSME) in South Korea. The ship has entered into a transportation service contract with Uniper Global Commodities SE (Headquarters: Düsseldorf), 100% owned by one of the largest European gas and electricity companies, Uniper SE (Headquarters: Düsseldorf), MOL said in its release.

    The LNG Rosenrot is a sister vessel of LNG Schneeweisschen that was delivered on 31st July 2018 and is serving under transportation service for Uniper Global Commodities SE. LNG Rosenrot is equipped with the slow-speed two-stroke engine (X-DF) made by Winterthur Gas & Diesel, which can run on natural gas, MGO and Heavy Fuel Oil, and takes main engines efficiency to the next level. X-DF technologies will make LNG transport more efficient and economical.

    MOL as one of the world's leading LNG carrier owner/operator, will service Uniper by providing safe, reliable and highest possible quality LNG transportation services and will as ever meet high expectations of its global customers by leveraging its accumulated experience and know-how and bringing solutions utilizing the state of the art marine technologies.

    Outline of LNG Rosenrot
    Length : 297.9m
    Breadth : 47.90m
    Draft : 11.50m
    LNG tank : Membrane type
    Cargo tank capacity : 180,000m3
    Main engine : X-DF double-engine, twin-shaft system
    Speed : 19.5 knots
    Shipbuilder : DSME
    Ship management company : MOL LNG Transport (Europe) Ltd.
    Shipowner : MOL 80%, Itochu 20%

Другие новости по темам: MOL, Uniper  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 January 26

15:40 The Grande Texas enters the Grimaldi fleet
15:13 Single report only needed to sail across Flanders and the Western Scheldt
14:31 Krasnoye Sormovo to invest over RUB 200 million in upgrading and equipment modernization this year
13:59 Port of Baku cargo throughput increased by 20 percent in 2020
13:36 Rosmorport signs trilateral agreement with IBC Güler and "Infoline" Marine Agency LLC on using port infrastructure of Kavkaz seaport
12:50 Ro-ro ferry Marshal Rokossovsky intended for Ust-Luga-Baltiysk line undergoes mooring trials
12:27 Wärtsilä participates in EU-funded project to decarbonise long-distance shipping
11:32 USCG rescued 3 people off sinking crab fishing boat in Humboldt Bay
11:05 Contecon Guayaquil handles first carbon-neutral container shipment in the world
10:55 MOL's newbuilt LNG carrier "LNG Rosenrot" goes into service for Uniper
10:21 World’s first 100,000-ton deepwater semi-submersible production and storage platform built to ABS Class
10:11 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 26, 2021
09:29 Crude oil prices continue decreasing
09:12 Baltic Dry Index as of January 25

2021 January 25

18:06 Valenciaport leads Spain in natural gas supply operations
17:56 Russian Fishery Company develops new markets
17:28 Vanino coast stations of sea areas A1 and A2 GMDSS successfully passed regular survey
17:05 DNV GL awards AIP to KSOE for wing sail propulsion system
16:05 Wärtsilä signs a five year extension to its Optimised Maintenance agreement with Golar
15:59 Port of Ventspils increased handling of wood products
15:04 ABS awards industry’s first AIP for deep-sea mining vessel to CMI
14:27 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product climbed to RUB 18,710 pmt
14:02 Konecranes and Calata Bettolo container terminal in Genoa join forces on complete container handling solution
13:55 90% of ships cleared by Baltic Customs in 2020 went through commission-free procedure
13:02 Port of Rotterdam Authority launches smart bollard trial at ECT
12:13 Chinese ports container throughput increases by 1.2% to 264.3 million TEU in 2020
11:38 Calls at ports of Sakhalin, Kurils and Kamchatka in 2020 grew by 4.4%
11:04 Panama Canal signs MoUs with Panama Ports Company and PSA Panama International Terminal to optimize supply routes for COVID-19 vaccine distribution
10:47 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 25, 2021
10:12 Throughput of Chinese sea and river ports in 2020 climbed by 4.3% YoY
10:10 The LNG-powered CMA CGM JACQUES SAADE makes her first call at Le Havre
09:51 Rosmorport appoints Aleksandr Smirnov as Acting General Director
09:30 Crude oil prices start this week with a decrease
09:16 Baltic Dry Index as of January 22

2021 January 24

16:37 Boluda Towage acquires Dutch Towage & Salvage Company Iskes
15:13 MARAD announces notice of funding opportunity for America's small shipyard grant program
14:39 Greensea receives US NAVY award to advance Standoff Command and Control
14:18 USCG assists 7 people after boat collision near Fort Pierce
13:42 Contract awards within Renewable Energy and Subsea
12:32 RightShip and INTERCARGO announce important new quality standard for dry bulk sector to be governed by new NGO
11:26 V.Group announces new appointment
10:56 Siem Car Carriers' fleet continues to grow with Super-Eco, LNG powered PCTC vessels

2021 January 23

16:31 DNV GL awards AIP to KSOE for wing sail propulsion system
15:23 Boomsma Shipping installs and sails off with two eConowind Flatrack VentiFoils
14:51 HHLA acquires majority share of automation specialist iSAM AG
13:18 MPA announces 30-day suspension for pleasure craft, ADVANT, for large social gathering on board
12:42 Puerto Aguadulce hits 1 million TEU milestone
11:36 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for M/V Calipso with Viterra
10:53 Bahri Ship Management receives ISO 45001 certification for occupational health and safety

2021 January 22

18:00 Rosmorport's icebreaker Mudyug starts providing icebreaking assistance in the Baltic Sea
17:36 Andrey Lavrishchev appointed as head of Federal Marine and River Transport Agency
17:13 Aleksandr Poshivay appointed as Deputy Minister of Transport of the Russian Federation
16:34 Rosmorport starts providing geodesic and hydrographic services in the water area of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky seaport
16:05 APM Terminals Gothenburg offers certified climate impact calculations to customers
15:49 Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard commences outfitting of yet another minesweeper of Project 12700, Pyotr Ilyichov
15:21 Norsepower installs first tiltable Rotor Sails on Sea-Cargo Ro-Ro
14:58 Container terminal in Świnoujście is in line with sustainable development vision
14:32 Cargo turnover of NCSP Group in 11M’2020 totaled 101.4 million tons, down 21.2% YoY
14:07 Petersburg Oil Terminal in 2020 increased shipments of oil products by 16.6%
14:03 Jan De Nul adds two new vessels to its fleet