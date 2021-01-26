2021 January 26 10:55

MOL's newbuilt LNG carrier "LNG Rosenrot" goes into service for Uniper

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. announced that on January 25th, the LNG carrier LNG Rosenrot, jointly ordered by MOL and Itochu Corporation was delivered at the Okpo shipyard by Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co., Ltd. (DSME) in South Korea. The ship has entered into a transportation service contract with Uniper Global Commodities SE (Headquarters: Düsseldorf), 100% owned by one of the largest European gas and electricity companies, Uniper SE (Headquarters: Düsseldorf), MOL said in its release.

The LNG Rosenrot is a sister vessel of LNG Schneeweisschen that was delivered on 31st July 2018 and is serving under transportation service for Uniper Global Commodities SE. LNG Rosenrot is equipped with the slow-speed two-stroke engine (X-DF) made by Winterthur Gas & Diesel, which can run on natural gas, MGO and Heavy Fuel Oil, and takes main engines efficiency to the next level. X-DF technologies will make LNG transport more efficient and economical.

MOL as one of the world's leading LNG carrier owner/operator, will service Uniper by providing safe, reliable and highest possible quality LNG transportation services and will as ever meet high expectations of its global customers by leveraging its accumulated experience and know-how and bringing solutions utilizing the state of the art marine technologies.

Outline of LNG Rosenrot

Length : 297.9m

Breadth : 47.90m

Draft : 11.50m

LNG tank : Membrane type

Cargo tank capacity : 180,000m3

Main engine : X-DF double-engine, twin-shaft system

Speed : 19.5 knots

Shipbuilder : DSME

Ship management company : MOL LNG Transport (Europe) Ltd.

Shipowner : MOL 80%, Itochu 20%