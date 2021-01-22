2021 January 22 16:34

Rosmorport starts providing geodesic and hydrographic services in the water area of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky seaport

Petropavlovsk branch of FSUE "Rosmorport" informs about the beginning of provision of geodesic and hydrographic services in the water area of the seaport of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky. Services are provided at the request of interested organizations on a contractual basis.

Geodesic and hydrographic services are provided using an automatic surveying system based on the HidroLite-MB2 multibeam echo sounder (TELEDYNE Reason Odom) with the SVP70 sound speed sensor and the AquaRuler-200D single-beam echo sounder located on the Typhoon traveling boat. The complex also includes a sound velocity profile meter in the water Base-X2, a mobile level station based on a TideMaster mareograph with a VRS20 radar-type sea level meter, and an EFT M2 GNSS coastal station in the basic version with a modem for RTK mode. The collection of materials of surveying works and their further laboratory investigation is carried out using the software HYPACK Max and HYPACK Office.

The use of the automatic surveying system ensures high efficiency of hydrographic work performed by the branch in the water area of the Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky seaport.

Additional information about the conditions and procedure for provision of geodesic and hydrographic services by the Petropavlovsk branch in the Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky seaport is available in the section "Geodesic and hydrographic services of the Petropavlovsk branch".