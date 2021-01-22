2021 January 22 16:05

APM Terminals Gothenburg offers certified climate impact calculations to customers

At the end of 2019, APM Terminals Gothenburg launched the Green Gothenburg Gateway climate initiative as a way of contributing toward Sweden’s climate target. APM Terminals Gothenburg aims to reduce emissions at the terminal by 90% by 2020. Despite the challenges of the global pandemic, APM Terminals present results, independently reviewed by the audit firm PWC, that show that APM Terminals Gothenburg has reduced its carbon emissions by 88%.

“As a terminal, APM Terminals Gothenburg is a global pioneer in the area, having looked into climate efficient solutions at an early stage. The fact that we have now taken a step further in our climate efforts and entirely transitioned to renewable fuels at the terminal feels only natural. It is gratifying to see that so many of our customers appreciate and support our efforts. With all the lessons we have learned, we are now happy to help our customers make their own logistics solutions reach their climate targets,” says Magnus Lundberg, Commercial Manager at APM Terminals Gothenburg.

“This service aims to aid our customers in taking a holistic view to review their logistics solution and identify opportunities for minimising their supply chain's carbon footprint. Our collaboration with transport companies such as shipping companies, freight forwarders, hauliers and rail operators has provided us with extensive knowledge of where there are opportunities in the logistics network,” says Lundberg.

The IVL Swedish Environmental Research Institute will do the climate calculations. The institute is entrusted by Swedish authorities such as the Port of Gothenburg and the Swedish Transport Agency.

“A certified climate calculation helps us assist our customers in putting in place a sustainable plan for their logistics solutions. In collaboration with the Port of Gothenburg and other partners, Gothenburg will become a logistics hub able to offer customers a unique opportunity to contribute to their own, their customers’ and Sweden's national environmental targets,” Lundberg concludes.