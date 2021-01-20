2021 January 20 12:35

Seaports of Okhotsk Sea and Tatar Strait increased their throughput by 4.4% YoY

Vanino accounts for the bulk of throughput – 67.7%



In January-December 2020, seaports of the Okhotsk Sea and the Tatar Strait handled 49.5 million tonnes of cargo (+4.4%, or 2 million tonnes, year-on-year), the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot) says referring to the Okhotsk Sea and Tatar Strait Ports Authorities.



Throughput growth was registered in the ports of Vanino, Soveskaya Gavan, Magadan and Nikolayevsk-on-Amur.



Vanino accounts for the bulk of throughput – 67.7%. In 2020, it handled 33.5 million tonnes of cargo (+6.5%, year-on-year), mainly coal and timber.



The second largest port in terms of throughput is De-Kastri, which accounts for 26.6% of the consolidated turnover. Exports of oil products makes the bulk of its throughput.



Magadan accounts for 3.3% of the consolidated throughput, Sovetskaya Gavan - 2%, Okhotsk – 0.03%, Nikolayevsk-on-Amur – 0.03%.



In 2021, the of the Okhotsk Sea and the Tatar Strait plant to increase their throughput to 58 million tonnes taking into consideration the result of VaninoTransUgol terminal and expansion of the approaching railway capacity.



