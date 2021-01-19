2021 January 19 17:00

Annual German Maritime Forum to be held as a digital event on 28 January 2021

Capital Link says its Annual German Forum will take place on Thursday, January 28, 2021. The event is held in partnership with DNV GL and with the support of the German Shipowner’s Association (VDR).

The forum will feature German industry leaders on the various panels sharing their insight on issues specific to the German Maritime Community/Cluster and also on critical global industry topics. The digital nature of the event opens it to a global audience and makes this approach highly relevant and effective.

