  • 2021 January 18 17:26

    Hanseaticsoft’s Cloud Fleet Manager endorsed by Singapore government to help shipping companies accelerate their digitisation

    In light of the ongoing pandemic and the challenges associated with it, the Singapore government has further accelerated its ongoing activities to take a leading role in the digital transformation of the maritime industry. The government strongly recommends shipping companies take action to digitalise their processes and will grant funding for companies that choose innovative solutions, the company said in its release.
     
    A recent survey from Australian telco Telstra of more than 120 business leaders across four continents, found almost two thirds of respondents believed Covid-19 had changed their organisations forever. It showed that technology will be a key driver in their businesses in the future. 93% said they were accelerating the adoption of cloud services, while 97% of respondents in Europe and North Asia saw cloud as ‘the only option’.
     
    In line with these findings and to manage the current repercussions, the Singapore government has launched various initiatives and grants to help companies grow and transform across industries.
     
    These grants will support small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to update and innovate their processes and digitally transform their businesses. A special focus is on cloud-technology, which enables companies to work remotely and collaborate regardless of location.
     
    Cloud Fleet Manager (CFM) has already been recognised by local ship owners, managers and agencies as one of the leading and most efficient cloud-based technical ship management solutions and has now been endorsed by the Singapore government. Local shipping companies that decide to accelerate their digitalisation by selecting CFM can apply for governmental funding up to 80% of the total project costs.
     
    As a recent study from members of Maritime Singapore highlights, when companies digitalise their processes, they increase their performance, focus more deeply on innovation, and create more value. Digitalisation must therefore be on the agenda for shipping companies to ‘future-proof’ business.[2] As part of the governmental program, the Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) of Singapore is involved as well, to further strengthen innovation in the maritime industry.
     
    To encourage enterprises to continue their digitalisation and productivity upgrading efforts, the government will support companies financially and the maximum funding support level is currently raised until 30 September 2021.

    About Hanseaticsoft
     
    Hanseaticsoft was founded in 2009 by Alexander Buchmann. Buchmann and his team draw on several years of experience in the software department of a medium-sized shipping company in Hamburg, the third largest container harbour in Europe. In Hanseaticsoft, the idea of a new software concept was finally realised: giving enterprises access to new and efficient technologies by means of intuitive software solutions. Today Hanseaticsoft has more than 50 employees. It is now part of Lloyd’s Register Group, one of the world’s leading providers of professional services for engineering and technology – improving safety and increasing the performance of critical infrastructures for clients in over 75 countries worldwide.

