2021 January 13 09:18

Ric Campo reappointed as Chairman of the Port of Houston Authority

Harris County Commissioners Court and Houston City Council met in joint session Monday, reappointing Houston businessman Ric Campo to continue to serve as the Chairman of the Port Commission of the Port of Houston Authority of Harris County, Texas, the company said in its release.

Additionally, during the virtual joint session, the governing bodies appointed Houston lawyer Captain Reginald McKamie to serve as Chairman of the Board of Pilot Commissioners for Harris County Ports.

About Port Houston

For more than 100 years, Port Houston has owned and operated the public wharves and terminals along the Houston Ship Channel, including the area’s largest breakbulk facility and two of the most efficient and fastest-growing container terminals in the country. Port Houston is the advocate and a strategic leader for the Channel. The Houston Ship Channel complex and its more than 200 public and private terminals, collectively known as the Port of Houston, is the nation’s largest port for waterborne tonnage and an essential economic engine for the Houston region, the state of Texas, and the U.S. The Port of Houston supports the creation of nearly 1.35 million jobs in Texas and 3.2 million jobs nationwide, and economic activity totaling $339 billion in Texas – 20.6 percent of Texas’ total gross domestic product (GDP) – and $801.9 billion in economic impact across the nation.