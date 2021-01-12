2021 January 12 13:21

Wärtsilä Fleet Operations Solution to optimise performance of UltraShip’s entire fleet

Wärtsilä Fleet Operations Solution (FOS) by Wärtsilä Voyage is to be employed by Denmark-based UltraShip for its entire fleet of 18 LPG tanker vessels, the company said in its release. The solution saves costs while increasing safety by automatically optimising the route and speed of the vessel. It also provides the fullest and latest voyage data, keeping both onboard and onshore personnel informed and notified. The contract was signed in Q4 2020 and roll-out will take place during the first and second quarter of 2021.

As part of the contract, Wärtsilä Voyage will upgrade the ships’ onboard electronic chart display and information systems (ECDIS) to support the FOS. The upgrade includes charts delivery service and weather route optimisation software.



The Wärtsilä FOS is an integrated service that combines individual processes that are otherwise separate from each other. It features a unique platform that integrates with the ship’s planning station and ECDIS using immense cloud computing power, machine learning, data analytics, and mobile applications to efficiently connect the vessel, its manager, operator, and the port.

Among the many benefits offered are a four-hour reduction in voyage planning time, automatic weather optimisation pop-up alerts, remote ECDIS diagnostic support, and fuel cost savings through better route and speed selection.



Wärtsilä in brief:

Wärtsilä is a global leader in smart technologies and complete lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. By emphasising sustainable innovation, total efficiency and data analytics, Wärtsilä maximises the environmental and economic performance of the vessels and power plants of its customers. In 2019, Wärtsilä’s net sales totalled EUR 5.2 billion with approximately 19,000 employees. The company has operations in over 200 locations in more than 80 countries around the world. Wärtsilä is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.