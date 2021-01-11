  The version for the print

    ABS selected by FueLNG to class the world’s first smart bunkering vessel

    ABS and Keppel Offshore & Marine are continuing their pioneering application of digital technologies by integrating Smart functions into the world’s first smart LNG bunkering vessel – FueLNG Bellina, equipped with Keppel O&M’s proprietary AssetCare Digital Solution, ABS said in its release.

    ABS was selected by FueLNG Pte Ltd, to class the vessel, which will feature notations for Smart Infrastructure (Smart INF) and Crew Assistance and Augmentation (Smart CAA). Obtaining these notations form an integral part of the digital tools tailored by AssetCare to support FueLNG in enabling remote monitoring and real-time support of vessel operations, as well as predictive maintenance, which increases the vessel performance and efficiency.

    The digital innovation has also extended to the construction and commissioning process for this vessel. One example is the use of Smart glasses for remote inspection, which increase yard efficiency while improving workforce safety throughout the inspection process especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

    The 7,500-cubic-meter LNG bunkering vessel will be owned and operated by FueLNG Pte Ltd. The vessel, which will be Singapore’s first LNG bunkering vessel, will be based in the Port of Singapore and will supply large ocean-going LNG-fueled vessels throughout the region.

    Prior to this, ABS has recognized Keppel as the first shipyard to integrate Smart Functions and Services into rigs. The two rigs utilize data collected from a range of sensors monitoring machinery and structural health to improve their performance.

    About Keppel Offshore & Marine

    Keppel Offshore & Marine (Keppel O&M) is a world leader in providing total solutions to the offshore, marine and energy industries. Bolstered by a global network of yards and offices, it has extensive know-how across a wide range of capabilities – design & engineering, new builds, conversions & repairs, and support services.

    A pioneer in offshore solutions, Keppel O&M has a strong track record in designing and building high-performance offshore drilling rigs, production platforms and specialised ships. It is a trusted partner in the conversion, repair and modification of diverse and complex rigs and vessels, and is also a developer of integrated solutions for the offshore renewable and infrastructure industries.

    Backed by robust operational excellence, Keppel O&M innovates and leverages new technologies to deliver projects on time, on budget, safely, reliably, and to the highest quality.

    About FueLNG

    FueLNG, a joint venture between Keppel Offshore & Marine and Shell Eastern Petroleum (Pte) Ltd, is committed to providing safe, cost-efficient and reliable solutions in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) bunkering in Singapore. We are able to provide LNG bunkering to a wide variety of vessels through truck-to-ship or ship-to-ship bunkering.

    Awarded the LNG bunker supplier license by the Singapore Maritime and Port Authority in 2016, FueLNG works with industry partners to build a world-class LNG bunkering network and encourage the adoption of LNG as a marine fuel.

    About ABS

    ABS, a leading global provider of classification and technical advisory services to the marine and offshore industries, is committed to setting standards for safety and excellence in design and construction. Focused on safe and practical application of advanced technologies and digital solutions, ABS works with clients to develop accurate and cost-effective compliance, optimized performance and operational efficiency for marine and offshore assets.

