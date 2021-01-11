2021 January 11 14:33

Average spot market price for Russian M100 product climbed to RUB 16,531 pmt

M100 fuel oil price grew by RUB 273

Wholesale spot market price for Russian fuel oil M100 (Mazut-100) between December 28 and December 31 grew by RUB 273 and totaled RUB 16,531 per metric ton (pmt), the Refinitiv market review showed.



The bunker indications for Russia's regional markets are as follows: