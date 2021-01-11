-
2021 January 11 14:33
Average spot market price for Russian M100 product climbed to RUB 16,531 pmt
M100 fuel oil price grew by RUB 273
Wholesale spot market price for Russian fuel oil M100 (Mazut-100) between December 28 and December 31 grew by RUB 273 and totaled RUB 16,531 per metric ton (pmt), the Refinitiv market review showed.
The bunker indications for Russia's regional markets are as follows:
- North-West Federal District M100 fuel oil price remained flat at RUB 13,350 pmt;
- Central Federal District – the product price grew by RUB 310 to RUB 17,000 pmt;
- Volga Federal District – the price rose by RUB 350 to RUB 15,550 pmt;
- Southern Federal District – the product price remained flat at RUB 12,850 pmt;
- Siberian Federal District – the price grew by RUB 393 to RUB 17,050 pmt;
- Far Eastern Federal District - the price grew by RUB 30 to RUB 24,350 pmt.