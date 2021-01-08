-
2021 January 8 10:41
CMA CGM to implement PSS for cargo from the Mediterranean to the USEC, US Gulf, Canada East Coast & Mexico East Coast
"In a continued effort to provide our customers with reliable and efficient services, CMA CGM Group wishes to inform of the following Peak Season Surcharge", CMA CGM said in a media release.
Origin: From Malta, France Med, Italy, Spain Med, Albania, Algeria, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Croatia, Georgia, Greece, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco, Romania, Russia, Slovenia, Tunisia, Turkey, Ukraine
Destination: To the US East Coast, US Gulf, Canada East Coast & Mexico East Coast
Cargo: Dry, OOG, Breakbulk & Reefers
Amount: USD 200 per TEU
Application: From February 3rd, 2021 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice.
2021 January 8
2021 January 7
2021 January 6
2021 January 5
2021 January 4
2021 January 3
2021 January 2
2021 January 1
2020 December 31
2020 December 30
|18:16
|Konecranes signs Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) commitment to mitigate climate change
|17:19
|BRIX Marine delivers new luxury water taxi