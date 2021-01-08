2021 January 8 10:41

CMA CGM to implement PSS for cargo from the Mediterranean to the USEC, US Gulf, Canada East Coast & Mexico East Coast

"In a continued effort to provide our customers with reliable and efficient services, CMA CGM Group wishes to inform of the following Peak Season Surcharge", CMA CGM said in a media release.



Origin: From Malta, France Med, Italy, Spain Med, Albania, Algeria, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Croatia, Georgia, Greece, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco, Romania, Russia, Slovenia, Tunisia, Turkey, Ukraine

Destination: To the US East Coast, US Gulf, Canada East Coast & Mexico East Coast

Cargo: Dry, OOG, Breakbulk & Reefers

Amount: USD 200 per TEU

Application: From February 3rd, 2021 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice.