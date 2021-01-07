2021 January 7 14:17

DEME participates in the construction of the Oosterweel right bank project

Lantis, as Client for the Oosterweel Link, has awarded the contract for the construction of the Right Bank sub-project to the Tijdelijke Maatschap Rechteroever Compleet (“Temporary Partnership Right Bank Complete”), abbreviated to TM ROCO, for an amount of EUR 2,350 millionexcluding VAT.



TM ROCO is composed of the Belgian construction companies BAM-Contractors, BESIX, CORDEEL, DEME, DENYS, FRANKI-Construct, JAN DE NUL, VAN LAERE and WILLEMEN- Infra.



The R1 will also be constructed completely in a cutting and partly covered, so the Merksem viaduct will disappear and the urban landscape will undergo an extensive metamorphosis into a contemporary green and socially sustainable environment.



To achieve all this in as short a time as possible it is necessary to build a temporary new R1 to the East of the existing R1.



The Right Bank sub-project is of a size and complexity never seen before in Flanders. ROCO is therefore particularly proud to win this contract, as civil construction companies need such projects as a boost and a stepping stone for the further development of their expertise, something the export will also benefit from.



ROCO is convinced that, from a technical point of view, they master the special techniques required for this large-scale project – which is a showpiece for the civil construction sector.



On a contractual level Lantis, in consultation with TM ROCO, has chosen an operational contract form based on openness, cooperation and trust between Lantis and TM ROCO.