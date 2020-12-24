2020 December 24 14:03

Admiral Grigorovich frigate of RF Navy’s Black Sea Fleet passes Black Sea towards Mediterranean Sea

The frigate Admiral Grigorovich of the Black Sea Fleet began to pass the Black Sea straits of the Bosphorus and Dardanelles in the direction of the Mediterranean Sea, where the ship will carry out tasks as part of a permanent formation of the Navy, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

In the far sea zone, the ship will replace the crew of the frigate Admiral Makarov, which has been performing special tasks since October 2020.