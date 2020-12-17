2020 December 17 12:07

Port of Arkhangelsk introduces ice restrictions as from January 1, 2021

The period of icebreaker assistance began in the port December 11

The interim harbourmaster Viktor Yermolin has signed the order introducing restrictions on the conditions of ice navigation of ships in the Port of Arkhangelsk basin. The ice restrictions are effective as from 00:00 Moscow time, January 1, 2021.

The order says that vessels with Ice2 Class and above are allowed to sail in the basin and access channels with icebreaker support or independently. The icebreaker assistance to vessels with Ice1 entering the port is mandatory.

Vessels without ice reinforcement and ATBs are not allowed to sail within the water area of the Port of Arkhangelsk.