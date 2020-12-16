2020 December 16 12:00

Port of Los Angeles cargo volume increases 22% in November 2020

The Port of Los Angeles processed 889,746 Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) in November, an increase of 22% compared to November 2019. A combination of increased consumer spending, holiday shipments and replenishment of warehouse inventories has resulted in an unprecedented surge of cargo in recent months, the company said in its release.



Year to date, overall cargo volume is 3% lower compared to 2019. The first five months of 2020 cargo had plummeted nearly 19% compared to last year. Since then, imports from Asia have been coming at a record pace while U.S. exports have decreased 23 of the last 25 months at the Port.



As a service to stakeholders, the Port of Los Angeles recently created several digital platforms. The Signal, launched in September, provides a three-week look at cargo coming into Los Angeles.



The Return Signal, introduced in November, assists the trucking community to know when and where to return empty containers to cargo terminals throughout the San Pedro Bay complex. The Return Signal data is updated every five minutes and information can be filtered and easily customized.



November loaded imports reached 464,820 TEUs compared to compared to 371,350 TEUs in November 2019. Loaded exports decreased 5.5% to 130,917 TEUs. Empty containers, heavily in demand in Asia, increased 34.2% compared to November 2019, reaching 294,010 TEUs.



Eighty eight cargo vessels arrived in November, including nine extra loaders. There were no canceled sailings.



The Port of Los Angeles remains open with all terminals operational during the COVID-19 pandemic. North America’s leading seaport by container volume and cargo value, the Port of Los Angeles facilitated $276 billion in trade during 2019. San Pedro Bay port complex operations and commerce facilitate one in nine jobs across the counties of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura.