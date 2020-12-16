  The version for the print

  • 2020 December 16 12:00

    Port of Los Angeles cargo volume increases 22% in November 2020

    The Port of Los Angeles processed 889,746 Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) in November, an increase of 22% compared to November 2019. A combination of increased consumer spending, holiday shipments and replenishment of warehouse inventories has resulted in an unprecedented surge of cargo in recent months, the company said in its release.
     
    Year to date, overall cargo volume is 3% lower compared to 2019. The first five months of 2020 cargo had plummeted nearly 19% compared to last year. Since then, imports from Asia have been coming at a record pace while U.S. exports have decreased 23 of the last 25 months at the Port.
     
    As a service to stakeholders, the Port of Los Angeles recently created several digital platforms. The Signal, launched in September, provides a three-week look at cargo coming into Los Angeles.
     
    The Return Signal, introduced in November, assists the trucking community to know when and where to return empty containers to cargo terminals throughout the San Pedro Bay complex. The Return Signal data is updated every five minutes and information can be filtered and easily customized.
     
    November loaded imports reached 464,820 TEUs compared to compared to 371,350 TEUs in November 2019. Loaded exports decreased 5.5% to 130,917 TEUs. Empty containers, heavily in demand in Asia, increased 34.2% compared to November 2019, reaching 294,010 TEUs.
     
    Eighty eight cargo vessels arrived in November, including nine extra loaders. There were no canceled sailings.
     
    The Port of Los Angeles remains open with all terminals operational during the COVID-19 pandemic. North America’s leading seaport by container volume and cargo value, the Port of Los Angeles facilitated $276 billion in trade during 2019. San Pedro Bay port complex operations and commerce facilitate one in nine jobs across the counties of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura.

Другие новости по темам: Port of Los Angeles  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 December 16

18:47 ecoSPEARS to deploy clean water technology at Port of San Diego America’s Cup Harbor
18:07 Yang Ming holds naming ceremony for 2,800 TEU new vessel
18:07 PortNews, Marine Engineering Bureau to host the Philosophy of Ship Design online conference Dec 23-25, 2020
17:45 EnBW partners with Bureau Veritas for offshore wind farm project certification
17:27 Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg launches fully automated e-service for pass application approvals
17:23 Hapag-Lloyd announces brand new service setup for Europe - Middle East & Indian Subcontinent Services
17:12 ROSATOM official says the Chukotka icebreaker construction at Baltiysky Shipyard will take 5.5 years
17:01 The entire Stockholm Norvik Port is now open
16:59 Port of Oakland import cargo volume up in November 2020
16:33 Port of Vyborg cargo volume in Jan-Nov plummeted by 46%
16:20 Port of Vysotsk eleven-month cargo volume fell 7%
16:05 Weathernews Inc. Global Ice Center announced its review of Arctic Ocean ice conditions during 2020
15:53 Vostochnaya Verf slated first crab boat Okhotsk launching ceremony for Dec 18
15:24 ICTSI Pakistan welcomes CWX service
15:21 Keppel strengthens track record with delivery of fifth dredger
15:12 RINA’s Greek fleet operation centre casts off
14:29 MOL and euglena Co. conduct sea trial of MOL Group tugboat using euglena biodiesel fuel for the first time in Port of Nagoya
14:17 World’s first truly global, real-time maritime emergency service launched by Iridium
13:42 DNV GL awards AIP to Daehan Shipbuilding for small-size LPG carriers
13:24 Wärtsilä Hybrid Upgrades will give two Østensjø Rederi vessels attractive environmental profile
13:13 Aker Solutions awarded new Johan Sverdrup contract
12:52 Baltiysky Zavod Shipyard hosts keel-laying ceremony for Project 22220 icebreaker Chukotka
12:41 Hiab launches new electric MOFFETT forklift
12:28 Port of San Diego approves pilot with FREDsense Technologies to Develop Rapid Stormwater Monitoring Device
12:14 Port of Ust-Luga volume in Jan-Nov fell 2% (update)
12:00 Port of Los Angeles cargo volume increases 22% in November 2020
11:58 Port of Vyborg announces icebreaker support period for winter shipping season 2020-2021
11:32 Full marine package for Fujairah f3 independent power plant awarded to Jan De Nul
11:28 Icebreaking assistance season starts in Passenger Port of St. Petersburg basin
11:01 Crude futures prices decline on USA oil stocks growth
10:48 DNV GL and SSE Renewables celebrate 10-year partnership advancing wind power forecasting capabilities
10:41 Evergreen takes delivery of two more 12,000 TEU ships
10:27 LR teams up with ISWAN to support its helpline - 'SeafarerHelp'
10:26 Port of St. Petersburg eleven-month cargo volumes edge down 1% (update)
09:57 Boskalis is a Sponsor of 4th Hydraulic Structures and Dredging International Congress
09:44 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Dec 16
09:15 Baltic Dry Index as of Dec 15

2020 December 15

18:21 PrimeServ to retrofit greenest-ever SCR system for German cruise ship
18:07 Underwater drones manufactured in the port of Riga successfully compete in the world markets
18:03 RS optimizes cold resistant steel requirements
17:49 ICTSI raises PHP4.7B (USD97M) from sale of 40M treasury shares
17:30 Severnaya Verf starts cutting steel for eighth trawler of Project 170701 for NOREBO Group
17:11 Exercise shows 8-9% fuel savings in JIT arrival trial
17:09 e5 Lab and ClassNK sign JRA on cyber security
16:58 Port of Ventspils throughput fell by 39% in 11M’2020
16:41 Wärtsilä Liquid Concentration Package is beneficial for land-based industry
16:22 CMA CGM announces Peak Season Surcharge for cargo moved from East Russia to South East Asia
16:19 Concordia Maritime appoints new CFO
16:00 Zvezda shipyard launches lead multifunctional ice-class supply vessel of Project IBSV10022
15:51 Maritime social partners request the EC to follow up on prompt and predictable disembarkation of rescued people in distress at sea
15:48 Coast Guard repatriates 15 migrants to the Dominican Republic
15:13 As a result of Brexit, VERIFAVIA is moving its EU MRV operations from UK to France
15:11 Stena Line launch new freight connection between Luxembourg and Sweden
14:42 Solstad signs frame agreement with ExxonMobil in Brazil
14:27 Equinor acquires interests in conventional onshore assets in Russia
14:06 Russian Fishery Company takes delivery of its first supertrawler
13:47 LR awards AiP to Jiangnan for its VLGC digital ship design
13:28 GTT receives an order from SHI for the tank design of new LNG carrier
12:43 Record draught in Rotterdam container shipping
12:38 Port of Gdansk strikes new ‘Black Sea to the Baltic’ trade route deal with USPA