2020 December 14 17:27

Bronka continues providing support to its clients through 2021

Such measures are to help the company’s clients adjust their businesses amid the current situation

In response to numerous requests of MSCC Bronka clients, the management of Fenix LLC has made a decision to continue providing support to participants of foreign economic activity until the end of 2021, says Fenix LLC, owner and operator of MSCC Bronka (Multipurpose Sea Cargo Complex Bronka).

The port provides the possibility of cargo accumulation without additional financial burden on cargo owners until the end of 2021. This will allow storing of export goods up to 60 free days, and importing goods up to 30 free days at the port yard.

According to the company’s statement, such measures will help its clients adjust their businesses amid the current situation and minimize the expenses of all the logistic chain players

MSCC Bronka (Multipurpose Sea Cargo Complex Bronka) owned and operated by Fenix LLC is the only deep-water terminal in Big Port of St. Petersburg able to accommodate vessels of up to 347 meters in length, up to 50 meters in width and up to 13 meters in draft. Operational from December 2015, the terminal specializes in handling of containers, Ro-Ro and general cargo.

As of today, MSCC Bronka is able to handle about 1.9 million TEUs and over 260,000 units of vehicles and special equipment per year.

