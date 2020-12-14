2020 December 14 10:52

Port of Helsinki throughput in 11M’2019 fell by 8.3% YoY

The port’s container throughput fell by 4.7%

In January-November 2020, the Port of Helsinki (Finland) handled 12.3 million tonnes of cargo (-8.3%, year-on-year), the port authority says. According to the statement, handling of dry bulk cargo fell by 16.1% to 1.27 million tonnes, container throughput – by 4.7% to 467 thousand TEUs. Turnover of trucks and semitrailers declined by 1.1% to 551.7 thousand units.

In the reporting period, passenger traffic fell by 57.4% to 4.55 million people.



The number of ship calls dropped by 15.7% to 6,398 units.



The Port of Helsinki is one of the largest ports in Finland, the largest passenger port and the third largest in the Baltic Sea. The Port of Helsinki accounts for 77% of Finland's passenger traffic. In 2019, the port handled 14.42 mln t of cargo.