2020 December 11 15:22

Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard launches dry cargo carrier Vladimir Latyshev

It is the third ship in the series of nine RSD59 dry cargo carriers intended for Alfa LLC

Nizhny Novgorod, Russia based Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard (a company of the United Shipbuilding Corporation) says it has launched the Vladimir Latyshev, dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59, today, 11 December 2020.



“With the launching of this dry cargo carrier, the 23rd ship of Project RSD59, we are opening the delivery programme of 2021, – said Mikhail Pershin, General Director of Krasnoye Sormovo. – It is the seventh ship built for Alfa. Next year, we will deliver seven ships to that company. We are also proceeding with the construction of crab catching ships. Despite the pandemic, the delivery programme of 2020 has been fulfilled. We have accomplished our objectives: ten dry cargo ships of project RSD59 and the Mustay Karim have been delivered this year”.

“Over the recent three months it has been the third launching of RSD59 design ship built for our company, – comments Valery Svinukhov, Director of Shipbuilding Department, Alfa LLC. – The first two ships have already been delivered. They are in Rostov-on-Don. Operation of the Vladimir Latyshev will begin in spring.”



According to a tradition, a bottle of champagne was smashed over the hull when the ship touched the water with Kristina Latysheva, granddaughter of Vladimir Latyshev, acting as a godmother during the ceremony.



In December 2019, Krasnoye Sormovo and STLC signed new contracts on construction of nine dry cargo carriers under the option for signing contracts on construction and delivery of 20 ships of RSD59 design. The previous three series of RSD59 design number 20 ships with Krasnoye Sormovo being the leader among domestic shipyards building dry cargo carriers of this project.

RSD59 ships of Volgo-Don Max class have the maximum dimensions to sail along the Volga-Don canal.

They are intended for transportation of general and dry bulk cargo (including grain), bundled and round timber, metal scrap, metal coils, oversize/overweight cargo, coal and dangerous goods of B class.

The vessel is designed for transportation of general, containerized cargo, timber, grain, oversize cargo and dangerous goods of B Class in R2 navigation area with waves up to 3% and standing off a place of shelter within 100 miles (distance between shelters should not exceed 200 miles), inland waterways of Russia (with some restrictions).

Key particulars of the ship: LOA – 140.88 m; Breadth – 16.98 m; Depth – 6 m; River/Sea DWT – 5,128/7,535 m; Cargo holds capacity – 11,292 m; Number of holds – two, River/Sea draft – 3.6/4.53 m, Endurance - 20/12 days.

Class notation: КМ Ice2 R2 АUT1-ICS CONT (deck, cargo holds Nos.1.2) DG (bulk, pack).

Project RSD59 designer is Marine Engineering Bureau – Design SPb. Working design documentation was developed by Volga-Caspian Design Bureau.

Krasnoye Sormovo PJSC is one of the oldest shipbuilding companies in Russia, founded in 1849. Throughout the 75-year period, more than three hundred submarines and rescue vehicles including 25 nuclear ones have been built and modernized by Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard. Today, Krasnoye Sormovo builds vessels of commercial fleet meeting the requirements of international conventions on reliability and safety. Some of Krasnoye Sormovo tankers are in the list of Significant Ships of the Year by the Royal Institution of Naval Architects (RINA).

United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC OJSC) is the largest shipbuilding company in Russia. It was set up in 2007 with 100% federal ownership. The holding comprises 40 companies and organizations (major shipbuilding and shiprepairing companies as well as leading design bureaus). Currently, USC consolidates the bulk of the domestic shipbuilding complex. The Russian market is the main focus of the state corporation though it also exports its products to 20 countries worldwide.