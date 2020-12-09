-
Ten companies to sell bunker at the port of Novorossiysk during winter navigation season
A total of 24 ships are operated by the companies’ fleet
In December-February 2020-2021, bunker fuel will be supplied at the port of Novorossiysk by ten bunkering companies, Azov-Black Sea Ports Administration told IAA PortNews.
The following companies will operate in the port of Novorossiysk this season: RN-Bunker, Gazpromneft Marine Bunker, Flot NMTP, Lukoil-Marine Bunker, NTK, ERA, Kontur SPb, Inmorterminal, Transneft-Service, Transbunker Shipping.
