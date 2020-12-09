  The version for the print

  • 2020 December 9 17:00

    Ten companies to sell bunker at the port of Novorossiysk during winter navigation season

    A total of 24 ships are operated by the companies’ fleet

    In December-February 2020-2021, bunker fuel will be supplied at the port of Novorossiysk by ten bunkering companies, Azov-Black Sea Ports Administration told IAA PortNews.

    The following companies will operate in the port of Novorossiysk this season: RN-Bunker, Gazpromneft Marine Bunker, Flot NMTP, Lukoil-Marine Bunker, NTK, ERA, Kontur SPb, Inmorterminal, Transneft-Service, Transbunker Shipping.

Другие новости по темам: Novorossiysk  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 December 9

17:22 Cunard extends pause in operations
17:07 Santos and Mitsubishi sign SPA for Barossa LNG supply 7
17:00 Ten companies to sell bunker at the port of Novorossiysk during winter navigation season
16:59 Yara announces plans for 500,000 tonnes per annum green ammonia production in Norway
16:35 KR releases new class rules for membrane-type LNG carriers
16:07 Lithuanian LNG terminal’s results in 2020 exceeded expectations
15:21 Port of Oakland refinances to save $87 million in future debt payments
14:58 RF President signs law ratifying agreement on measures to prevent illegal fishing
14:32 Energy-saving "PBCF reaches milestone orders received for 3,500 vessels
14:24 Fuelling the Industry: Low-emission development strategies at The 7th International LNG Congress
14:13 MAN receives an order for a total of six compressor trains to be used on the Sangomar FPSO
13:56 Federal Law on storing agricultural chemicals in ports signed by RF President
13:29 Borealis Finance announces sale of the BOMAR HERMES, acquisition of the ELBSUN and delivery of containerships
13:22 Seaspan announces newbuild containership order for fve high-quality 12,200 TEU containerships
13:12 Gulf Oil International acquires Ocean Tankers facility assets
13:00 Tunisia is the latest country to benefit from training on ISPS Code for port personnel with security duties
12:37 Scorpio Bulkers announces the sale of an Ultramax vessel
12:11 Cruise ships in Stockholm will soon connect to onshore power
12:01 Navigation restrictions introduced at Ust-Luga port
11:35 Pilbara Ports Authority November cargo volume totaled 57.4 million tonnes
10:56 ASCO published its Q3 2020 Safety and Environment Report
10:53 Baltic Container Terminal in Gdynia joins the EU-backed COMODALCE project
10:24 Jan De Nul revalorises existing spaces in a sustainable way
10:21 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Dec 09
10:05 NCSP Group announces its consolidated financial results for for 9 months 2020
09:41 Bunker prices rise at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
09:24 Oil prices decrease in response to data on US reserves
09:09 Baltic Dry Index as of December 8

2020 December 8

18:23 Temporary suspension of cargo acceptance to South China during Chinese New Year
18:05 Missile cruiser "Marshal Ustinov" of RF Navy's Northern Fleet left Severomorsk for the Barents Sea
17:48 MSC enhances connection between Asia and Pacific West Coast
17:31 Maersk Product Tankers completes sale of 14 vessels in an agreement with CDBL
17:09 Bunker prices are slightly up in the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
16:50 Valery Zelenko tanker underwent intermediate survey by RINA
16:27 SEACOR Holdings announces take private transaction with AIP valuing the Company at approximately $1 billion
16:14 Test operation of unmanned ships under RF flag to be held between 2020 and 2025
15:41 Greenbrier Marine and Overseas Shipholding Group announce delivery of OSG 205
15:32 AIDA Cruises – route highlights in summer 2021
15:19 KTK-Bunker once again supports the Forum of Dredging Companies as its Sponsor
14:21 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for M/V New Orleans with NYK Line
14:00 Throughput of Taganrog port in 11M’2020 climbed by 4%
13:46 Heerema sisters united for the first time at Landtong Rozenburg
13:19 Mads Qvist Frederiksen announced as new Director of Arctic Economic Council
12:47 AIDA Cruises opens the Canary Islands season 2020/2021 with AIDAperla
12:33 Cargo traffic in Volga Basin grew by 4% in navigation season of 2020
12:11 GTT receives an order from HHI for the design of the tanks of two new LNG carriers
11:50 Icebreaker assistance season at Arkhangelsk port begins on December 11
11:34 Port of Los Angeles enters agreement with IBM to create Cyber Resilience Center
11:12 Port of Ipswich receives its largest ever vessel of liquid nitrogen
10:50 ESPO congratulates Port of Ceuta and Peterhead Port Authority for Achieving Ecoports’ Environmental Management Standard
10:27 MPA extends support for companies, individuals, and seafarers through MaritimeSG Together Package
10:04 KN concludes agreement with UAB Elektrėnų energetikos remontas on reconstruction and adaptation of two storage tanks for bitumen loading
09:45 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Dec 08
09:43 Świnoujście considered as perfect place for deep-water terminal
09:21 Oil prices decrease amid concerns about demand
09:06 Baltic Dry Index as of December 7

2020 December 7

18:52 Equinor joins Europe’s biggest green hydrogen project, the NortH2-project
18:25 ABS publishes Guide for Hybrid Electric Power Systems for Marine and Offshore Applications
18:05 "K" Line participates in “Japan Hydrogen Association”
17:48 NIBULON replenished fish stocks in Dnipro river