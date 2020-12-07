-
2020 December 7 17:05
CMA CGM announces PSS for reefer cargo from North East and South East Asia to North Europe, Scandinavia, Poland & Baltic
CMA CGM Group has announced the following Peak Season Surcharge:
This PSS will apply as follows:
Origin : From North East and South East Asia
Destination : To Northern Europe, Scandinavia, Poland & Baltic
Cargo: Reefer
Amount: USD 750 / 20' and USD 1500 / 40RH per Reefer container
Payment: With the freight
Date of application: December 15th, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice
Другие новости по темам: CMA CGM