2020 December 7 17:05

CMA CGM announces PSS for reefer cargo from North East and South East Asia to North Europe, Scandinavia, Poland & Baltic

CMA CGM Group has announced the following Peak Season Surcharge:

This PSS will apply as follows:

Origin : From North East and South East Asia

Destination : To Northern Europe, Scandinavia, Poland & Baltic

Cargo: Reefer

Amount: USD 750 / 20' and USD 1500 / 40RH per Reefer container

Payment: With the freight

Date of application: December 15th, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice