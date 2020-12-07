2020 December 7 15:15

Bahri signs Training Services Agreement with NMA

Bahri has announced inking a training services agreement with the National Maritime Academy (NMA) to train and upskill the Saudi youth in the maritime sector. The agreement further consolidates Bahri’s prominent role in local talent development in line with the Saudi Vision 2030.



The agreement was inked in Bahri’s headquarters in Riyadh. Bahri was represented by its CEO Eng. Abdullah Aldubaikhi, while NMA was represented by its Managing Director Capt. Turki Alshihri, in the presence of high-profile executives from both parties.



Under the agreement, NMA shall provide the training programs in its training facility in Al Jubail, or any other NMA’s approved academy / training institute in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. NMA shall also provide the training utilizing all the required curriculum, instructional technology, and equipment to carry out the programs effectively throughout the three-year training period. The programs will cover the academic and vocational training for maritime trades stated in the agreement.



According to the agreement, Bahri shall commit to signing full-time employment contracts with the sponsored trainees before commencing the program. The successful completion of the programs will be a basic requirement for the employment contract between Bahri and the trainees.



NMA is a non-profit national training academy that delivers world-class theoretical and practical training, and related professional services in the maritime sector. NMA is mandated with developing the knowledge and competencies of the Saudi Youth and equipping them with market relevant skills for the shipbuilding and repair, nautical science, marine engineering, and maritime employment. NMA’s programs are supported by the Saudi Human Resources Development Fund (also known as Hadaf of HRDF) and approved by the Transport General Authority (TGA) and UK’s Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA).