    Zvezda Shipyard lays down shuttle tanker of ARC6 class

    Rosneft says Shipbuilding Complex Zvezda (Zvezda Shipyard in Bolshoy Kamen of the Primorsky Territory) has laid down the first 69,000DWT shuttle tanker of ARC6 class. The construction is to be completed in 2022.

    The keel-laying ceremony held in the workshop of block assembling featured representatives of Zvezda, Rosnefteflot and  Far East branch of Russian Maritime Register of Shipping.

    The first shuttle tanker is named after Valentin Pikul, a soviet historical novelist.

    Prior to the keel-laying ceremony, the shipyard cut steel, assembled and welded components that formed a bottom section weighing over 100 tonnes.

    The ship is intended for oil transportation without assistance of icebreakers in waters of the northern seas in one-year loose pack ice of up to 1.1 m in winter-spring season and up to 1.7 m in summer-autumn season.

    The maximum length of the tanker is 257 meters(7 meters longer than Aframax tankers), its width is 34 meters, draft is 14 meters, height is 21 meters, speed is 15.5 knots. The propulsion system includes full-revolving rudder propellers. The new ship will be also equipped with a bow loading gear for accepting oil directly from a fixed offshore ice-resistant terminal.

    The vessel will be built under the supervision of the Russian Maritime Register and will be operated under the flag of the Russian Federation.

    As it was reported earlier, AO Rosnefteflot, a subsidiary of Rosneft, and Zvezda shipyard signed a contract during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2018 for the construction of a shuttle tanker Arc6 with a deadweight of 69,000 tons. At the same time, a 20-year charter agreement was signed between Rosneft and Rosnefteflot.

    The Zvezda Shipbuilding Complex is constructed by the Rosneft-led Consortium upon the instruction of President of Russia Vladimir Putin. At the moment, the shipyard’s order portfolio amounts to 53 vessels. The Shipyard’s pilot throughput is provided for by Rosneft that placed an order for 28 vessels. Zvezda’s product line will include vessels of up to 350,000 tonnes displacement, components of marine platforms, ice-class vessels, commercial vessels for cargo transportation, specialty vessels, and other types of marine equipment of any complexity, characteristics and purposes, including the equipment that had not previously produced in Russia due to the lack of required launching and hydraulic structures.

    AO Rosnefteflot – is a dedicated 100% Subsidiary of Rosneft that implements marine logistics projects; it works on behalf of Rosneft to ensure marine charters, port-based services, implementation of ship building projects and management of the marine and inland fleet.

Другие новости по темам: Rosneft, Zvezda, shipbuilding, tankers  


