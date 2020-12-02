2020 December 2 17:53

Cargo traffic within Azov-Don Basin of Russia’s IWWs grew by 7% in 11M’20

In November, cargo traffic grew by 47%



In January November 2020, the cargo traffic within the borders of the Azov-Don basin of inland waterways totaled 10.240 million tonnes, which is a 7-pct increase from in the same period 2019, says Azov-Don Basin Administration.

In the reporting period, transportation of transit cargo grew by 9% to 8.994 million tonnes, internal turnover fell by 4% to 1.246 million tonnes.

In the reporting period vessel traffic in the Azov-Don basin reached 7,025 vessels and ATBs: 3,496/ 3,529 vessels proceeding downstream/upstream (2019 — 5,972: 2,896/ 3,076).

In November 2020, overall waterborne freight transport within the Azov-Don basin increased by 47% year-on-year to 1.065 million tonnes.

Main types of moved cargo: wheat (31.5%), fuel oil (16.5%) and marine fuel (8.4%). Transit cargo was up 58%, to 937,000 tonnes, intra-basin traffic – fell by 4% to 128,000 tonnes.



In November 2020, vessel traffic in the Azov-Don basin totaled 766 ships and ATBs including 400 / 366 proceeding downstream and upstream (November 2019 – 526: 269/257).

The volume of water released from the Tsimlyansk Reservoir between October 23 and November 1 totaled 200 cbm/s, between November 2 and November 20 – 230 cbm/s, from November 21 – 180 cbm/s.



In November, actual depths of the stretch from the entrance to the 132nd Channel to the Konstantinovsky Hydroengineering Complex was 380-400 cm, from the Konstantinovsky to the Kochetovsky complex: 310/375 cm, from the Kochetovsky Complex to the 3121st km stretch of the Don River: 320-400 cm.

The Federal Azov-Don Basin Administration is responsible for management and control of inland waterways of the Don River from the lower access channel of Lock No 15 (Tsimlyansk Reservoir) to the village of Aksai (the 3121-km stretch of the Don), except for Nikolayevsky and the Konstantinovsky hydroengineering facilities, and the tributaries of the Don River, Seversky Donets (from Krasny farm to the mouth) and the Manych River (from the Novo-Manychskaya Dam to the mouth). The total length of the Azov-Don Basin Administration managed inland waterways reaches 691.3 km.‎