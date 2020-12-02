2020 December 2 14:50

Two Vityaz cranes manufactured by SMM delivered to Commercial Port of Vladivostok by NSR

The cranes were transported from the port of Ust-Luga



ZAO “SMM” says two prefabricated and assembled portal cranes of the Vityaz series have been transported by the Northern Sea Route from the port of Ust-Luga to Commercial Port of Vladivostok. According to the manufacture, the operation was completed on 1 December 2020.



Having covered over 14,000 kilometers the ship moored in the port of Vladivostok. SMM specialists unloaded the cranes and mounted them onto the rail.



The cranes’ maximum lifting capacity - 63 tonnes; maximum reach – 40 meters.



This year, SMM has delivered four Vityaz cranes to Commercial Port of Vladivostok.



The port acquired the cranes under the programme on import substitution and modernization of production facilities. The equipment will let the company increase its performance and reduce handling time.

ZAO “SMM” is Russia’s leading manufacture of heavy-duty lifting equipment and the only company experienced in transportation of oversize and overweight crane equipment along the Northern Sea Route.

