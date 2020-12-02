2020 December 2 11:48

Navigation season finished in Pevek port

Formation of stable ice has begun



By the order of Pevek Harbour Master, navigation season of 2020 is over in the port from December 2. According to the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot) referring to the Administration of Seaports of Primorsky Territory and Eastern Arctic, the decision was taken amid the meteorological conditions that cannot ensure safe navigation and docking of ships in the port of Pevek. Formation of stable ice has begun

in the area.



The last operation in the navigation season of 2020, loading of gold-containing flotation concentrate onto the Vyacheslav Anisimov ship, was completed on November 30. The ship will be assisted by nuclear-powered icebreaker Vaigach to the eastern border of the Chukchee Sea.



The recent navigation season in Pevek port lasted for 149 days. 78 sea-going ships were handled in the port during that period. 23 inspections of port state control were held. No violations of navigation safety were registered.



Throughput of Pevek port in the navigation season of 2020 totaled 371,850 tonnes including 78,300 tonnes of coal, 71,076 tonnes of gold-containing flotation concentrate, 69,358 tonnes of general cargo, 76,955 tonnes of oil products and 7,733 containers.



