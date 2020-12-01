2020 December 1 12:50

ICTSI Iraq delivers record performance

The 6,589-TEU Yang Ming Mutuality recently departed Basra Gateway Terminal (BGT) in Um Qasr, Iraq following a record-breaking turnaround, the company said in its release.

BGT recorded a total of 1,768 moves on the YM Mutuality in 17.5 hours, achieving a record berth productivity of 101 moves per hour, a first for BGT as it continues to ramp up its service capability.



BGT’s expanding service delivery in all sectors of its operations – container, multi-purpose, ro-ro and heavy lift – flows out of its recently completed US$250 million investment programme, implemented by parent company, International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI).

This has seen multiple new berth development at BGT East, offering a design depth of 14 meters alongside, served by five modern ship to shore cranes, enabling the handling of vessels of up to 14,000 TEU capacity.

The 600m berth at BGT East is supported on the landside by a fleet of 10 six high stacking rubber-tired gantries.

Notable investment outside the container sector has seen the comprehensive upgrade of the terminal’s ro-ro facilities including dedicated warehousing and secure areas as well as in specialised facilities to service the handling of project cargo for the oil and gas sector.



