2020 December 1 09:40

Oil prices continue decreasing

Oil prices fell by 0.63-0.71%

As of December 1 (07:33, Moscow time), Brent Crude futures for February delivery fell by 0.63% to $47.58 per barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.



Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for January delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell by 0.71% to $45.02 per barrel.



OPEC+ approved on April 12, 2020, new oil output cut by 9.7 million bpd in May-June, 7.7 million bpd in the second half and 5.8 million bpd by May 2022.