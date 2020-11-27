2020 November 27 10:15

2020 season of shipping through Volga-Baltic locks is over

2020 season of shipping through the locks of Volga-Baltic Administration of Russia’s IWW is over. The last operation was held at the Upper Svir lock on November 26, says press center of the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency.

The season lasted for 216 days. Volga-Baltic Administration operates 11 locks and more than a hundred of hydraulic engineering structures for shipping.

The number of ships that passed the locks – 62,000, the number of locking operations – 35,000.