  The version for the print

  • 2020 November 27 09:51

    Equinor and partner reach financial close on world's biggest offshore wind farm

    Equinor and SSE Renewables have announced financial close on the first two phases of Dogger Bank Wind Farm.

    Dogger Bank wind farm owners, Equinor and SSE, have today announced financial close on the first two phases of the project, representing in aggregate the largest offshore wind project financing to date globally.

    The total senior debt facilities across the two phases is GBP 4.8 billion, plus ancillary facilities of around GBP 0.7 billion. Dogger Bank A and B are being project financed with gearing of 65% to 70% for the generation assets. Gearing on the transmission facilities is set to 90% of the forecasted OFTO sale proceeds.

    With the strong interest from lenders, Dogger Bank A and B were able to secure competitive terms, despite unprecedented economic circumstances arising from the global coronavirus pandemic. The final group of lenders, comprising 29 banks and three export credit agencies, includes experienced lenders in the sector along with relationship lenders of both SSE and Equinor. The level of interest achieved reflects the quality of the project and enables strong returns on shareholder capital to be delivered.

    The project is being built in three 1.2 GW phases, with the first two phases being constructed at the same time to take advantage of the synergies resulting from their geographical proximity and use of common technology and contractors. As such, the two phases are being financed concurrently with all lenders participating in each phase in equal proportions. Dogger Bank A and B will each require total capital expenditure of around GBP 3 billion, including the capex for the offshore transmission station (OFTO). The third phase, Dogger Bank C, is being developed on a different timescale with financial close to follow at a later stage.

    SSE Renewables are leading the construction of the 3.6 GW project, and Equinor will lead on the wind farm’s operations.

    Equinor is developing as a broad energy company, and on 2 November this year Equinor announced its ambition to become a net-zero energy company by 2050. The company aims to become a global offshore wind major and expects to increase its current installed capacity to 12-16 GW, around 30 times the current level, by 2035.

    Equinor is building material offshore wind clusters in the North Sea, the US North East and in the Baltic Sea and powers over one million European homes with renewable electricity from offshore wind. In the UK, the company currently operates three offshore wind farms, including the world’s first floating wind farm, Hywind Scotland. As well as progressing Dogger Bank, Equinor plans to extend two of its UK wind farms, doubling its offshore wind capacity off the coast of Norfolk.

Другие новости по темам: SSE Renewables, Equinor  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 November 27

13:33 Bunker prices recover in the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
13:14 Fully integrated Wärtsilä Hybrid Solution selected for new Misje Rederi bulk carriers
12:50 BW Lilac to deliver its first LNG cargo to Klaipėda LNG terminal
12:25 Russian Maritime Register of Shipping takes part in ROOGD-2020
12:01 The world’s first LPG-fuelled vessel has set sail
11:31 Port of Southampton to open new cruise terminal for 2021 season
11:07 DEME awarded the prestigious Abu Qir port project in Egypt
10:44 Main engines loaded on General Chernyakhovsky ferry being built by Rosmorport’s order
10:17 Austal Australia cuts metal on third of six cape class patrol boats for Royal Australian Navy
10:15 2020 season of shipping through Volga-Baltic locks is over
09:51 Equinor and partner reach financial close on world's biggest offshore wind farm
09:36 Baltic Dry Index as of November 27
09:31 MABUX: Bunker Market this morning, Nov 27
09:22 Oil prices decrease on uncertainty over OPEC+ deal

2020 November 26

18:31 Port of Houston is now the number one port in U.S. in terms of total waterborne tonnage
18:00 Port of Rotterdam to embark on 100 innovative pilot projects
17:51 RF Navy’s frigate Admiral Gorshkov performs tests in the White Sea
17:27 DFDS and its partners apply for EU support for development of hydrogen ferry
17:24 Rosneft conducts stratigraphic drilling on Arctic shelf
16:59 RF Navy's corvette Boykiy completed missions in the English Channel
16:27 RF State Duma approves lifting the ban on storage of agricultural chemicals in ports
16:03 MacGregor reaches OnWatch Scout milestone
15:25 APM Terminals Gijon responds to doubling of container volumes
14:58 Western Shipyard boosts its vessel repair capacity
14:33 Keppel secures contract worth about S$100 million for FPSO project
14:29 EU funds to dredge the navigation channel up to -15 meters in Klaipeda Port
14:02 BC Ferries to trial two ship service on Campbell River – Quadra Island route
13:48 Andrey Severilov elected as Chairman of FESCO BoD
13:30 The Danish Armed Forces and DFDS enter into an agreement on providing ships for the transport of military equipment
13:22 MPA invites market specialists to join its International Safety@Sea Webinar Series
13:02 Fincantieri with the fishing association “Federpesca” to revive the national fishing economy
12:24 Rosneft completed survey and design stage of the project to a port in Sever Bay
12:01 APM Terminals Apapa continues equipment investment programme
11:31 Huntington Ingalls Industries awarded contract for construction of first two Columbia-class submarine modules
11:06 Aquila Power Catamarans rolls out its redesigned sport power catamaran
11:06 Maqta Gateway and TruKKer to collaborate on digital truck booking services through “MARGO”
10:55 New Alfa Laval CM wireless condition monitor boosts process uptime while protecting plant equipment
10:26 BPA: Gov't one year spending review
10:04 Volvo Penta’s transformation for the marine commercial professional of today and tomorrow
09:50 50 vessels and up to 100 drilling units to service Vostok Oil project
09:27 MABUX: Bunker Market this morning, Nov 26
09:24 Oil prices rise close to the level of March
09:10 Baltic Dry Index as of July 7
09:01 BPA calls for government to back a better connected Britain

2020 November 25

18:53 US to impose tough Port State Control measures on Cyber risk management
18:37 CMA CGM to launch SEAPRIORITY EXPRESS service connecting Yantian with Los Angeles
17:51 Port of Southampton to open new cruise terminal for 2021 season
17:29 DNV GL, Intercargo and the Standard Club launch new bulk carrier ventilation guide
17:00 Pump company Svanehøj appoints director in Japan
16:56 Vyborg Shipyard lays down processing trawler of KMT02.02 design
16:52 Damen launches its first Middle East-built cutter suction dredger, type CSD650
16:29 Ice-resistant self-propelled platform North Pole to be put into operation in 2024
16:05 MAN Energy Solutions offers its EGR system as an emissions solution for its new low-speed ME-GA engine
15:42 NOVATEK completes first ship-to-ship LNG transshipment in the Murmansk Region
15:04 Port of Bergen to build ultra-modern port at Ågotnes
14:58 Port of Cardiff celebrates new lease with Greenergy
14:20 Oboronlogistics becomes sole operator of Ust-Luga – Baltiysk rail ferry line
13:56 Admiralteiskie Verfi to launch North Pole ice-resistant platform on December 18
13:32 Jebel Ali Port receives the first container from Israel for Jafza-based Kimoha
13:12 OOCL, VICT set new benchmark for highest container exchange in Australia