2020 November 23 15:17

RF Transport Ministry confirms its intention to introduce investment charges in seaports from 2021

The Ministry of Transport has confirmed its intention to introduce investment charges in seaports from 2021, Yury Tsvetkov, Deputy Transport Minister of Russia, told journalists at Transport Week 2020 I Moscow.



“It has little if any impact on ship owners or attractiveness of Russian ports. The resources we will collect will be forwarded for federal purposes under a strict control of the federal services. We hope that will work. And we understand the concerns of our colleagues. If anything really occurs during the first year we will see what it is, either a high burden or something else … A discount mechanism is also foreseen…”, commented Yury Tsvetkov.



Investment charge is to be used for construction and reconstruction of seaport infrastructure facilities, enhancement of service quality and implementation of Russia’s strategic plans in the segment of transport. The size of investment charges is to be defined by the Federal Antimonopoly Service of Russia not later than December 20 for the coming year.





