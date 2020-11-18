2020 November 18 16:48

Printed editions of PortNews Media Group represented at Transport of Russia exhibition

We are grateful to our partners – major stevedoring, shipping and project companies – for the opportunity to have our outlets displayed in their booths



New issues of PortNews magazine and Water Transport newspaper are available in the booths of the Transport of Russia exhibition being held in the Gostiny Dvor, Moscow.



PortNews Media Group is grateful to PAO Sovcomflot, Vostochny Port JSC, Rosterminalugol JSC, FSUE Rosmorport and Marine Engineering Bureau for the opportunity to distribute the Group’s printed editions among the visitors of the companies’ booths.

PortNews’ editions are also available in the media zone of the exhibition.



Read more about subscription and advertising in PortNews Media Group’s printed outlets >>>>>