2020 November 8 11:05

ONE announces new Europe-West Africa Service (EWX)

5th November 2020 – Singapore – Ocean Network Express (ONE) is to launch a new weekly Europe - West Africa Service (EWX) to deliver a more efficient and comprehensive service network.

The first voyage will commence in February 2021.



The port rotation is as follows: Hamburg – Rotterdam – Antwerp – Le Havre – Algeciras – Tangier – Dakar – Tema – Abidjan – Hamburg. Port rotation is subject to change.

As a dedicated service between Europe and West Africa, EWX will offer competitive transit times and direct services. By calling at Algeciras and Tangier ports, ONE will also provide transhipment connections linking West Africa from areas such as the Mediterranean, North America and Asia.

With the introduction of the new EWX service, ONE is pleased to offer an efficient and enhanced product.