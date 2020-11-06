2020 November 6 14:32

Round-table meeting “Systemic issues of sea and river transport through the prism of COVID-19” to be held online on November 10

The event organized by Rosmorrechflot at the platform of IAA PortNews in the run-up to the Transport Week 2020



On 10 November 2020, as part of the Transport Week 2020 programme, the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency will hold a round-table meeting “Systemic issues of sea and river transport through the prism of COVID-19”. The event begins at 10 a.m..



The meeting will be held with participation of All-Russian Industrial Association of Employers, Russian Chamber of Shipping, Association of Commercial Sea Ports, Association of River Transport Ports and Ship Owners. Representatives of regional authorities and heads of industry focused enterprises are also invited to participate.



The discussion will focus on responding to the implications of the COVID-19 pandemic and looking for solutions to the most urgent challenges.



The round-table meeting organized by Russia’s leading media group PortNews, will be moderated by Nadezhda Malysheva, Development Director of PortNews.

The event will be held online through Zoom with free of charge participation. Preliminary registration is required via av@portnews.ru.



Full video of the event will be available for free at the Rosmorrechflot and IAA PortNews portals and their social media pages from 11 November 2020.



Industry experts and the media are invited to participate in the discussion!



Registration >>>>