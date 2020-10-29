2020 October 29 16:35

Jon Fredrik Baksaas appointed DNV GL’s Chair of the Board

Jon Fredrik Baksaas, the former CEO of Telenor, has been appointed as DNV GL’s new Chair of the board, the company said in its release. Although best known for his thirteen-year tenure as CEO and President of the telecoms firm, Mr Baksaas started his career with DNV (as it was then known) and spent six years at the company before leaving in 1985. He has also served as member of the DNV Council for 12 years. His intimate knowledge of DNV GL’s history and purpose along with his leadership experience make him the ideal Chair at a time when DNV GL and its customers are navigating complex digital and decarbonization transformations.



Current board member Lasse Kristoffersen will take over as Vice Chair. He brings a wealth of experience from the maritime industry and is currently the CEO and President of Torvald Klaveness Group. He has been a member of the board since 2017 and previously spent eleven years working for DNV GL.



In addition, two new persons will join the board. Ingvild Sæther is the President and CEO of Altera Infrastructure (formerly known as Teekay Offshore) and was part of the oil and gas industry’s representation on the DNV council. Christian Venderby will bring experience from the renewable energy sector to the board. He has spent almost fifteen years with wind experts Vestas, and is currently its Executive Vice President, Service and previously held the roles of CFO and COO.



Leif-Arne Langøy will step down as Chair of the Board, a position he has held since 2011. He oversaw the merger between DNV and GL in 2013 and the subsequent purchase of the remaining shares from former GL owner Mayfair in 2017. Liselott Kilaas also decided not to stand for re-election to the board.



