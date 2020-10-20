2020 October 20 18:17

CMA CGM announces FAK rates from West Med, Adriatic, Black Sea & East Med to the Indian Subcontinent

CMA CGM has announced Freight All Kinds (FAK) rates as follows as from November 1st, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice but not beyond November 30th, 2020:



These new FAK rates will apply as follows:

Origin Range: From all West Med, Black Sea, Adriatic & East Med main ports (direct on CMA CGM services)

Destination Range: To North West India & Pakistan (direct on CMA CGM services)

Date of application: From November 1st, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice but not beyond November 30th, 2020

Cargo: dry