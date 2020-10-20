2020 October 20 16:28

Tiksi port expansion is expected as new fields can be discovered in the region

Geological exploration on the shelf is being conducted by Rosneft



Tiksi port expansion is expected as geological exploration is underway and new fields can be discovered on the shelf in Yakutia, IAA PortNews correspondent cites Andrey Fedotov, permanent representative of the Sakha Republic (Yakutia) in RF President’s office), as saying at the opening of the Arctic Forum Week (20 October 2020).



“As of today, Rosneft is licensed for geological exploration on vast sections of the shelf in the costal zone of Yakutia and we expect the need for construction of a seaport”, explained the speaker.



According to him, a deep-water berth can be built not far from Tiksi near Naiba settlement adding that the shelf development and construction of a new berth will ensure more cargo flows via the port of Arkhangelsk.



Tiksi is a Russian port on the Lavtev Sea in the Gulf of Buor-Khaya, Tiksi Bay. The port specializes in handling of food/general/construction/containerized cargo as well as coal, timber and oil products.

