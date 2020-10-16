-
Throughput of Ust-Luga port in 9M’2020 decreased by 1% Y-o-Y
Handling of cargo carried by ferries and general cargo is on the rise with container throughput going down
In January-September 2020, the port of Ust-Luga handled 76,628,300 tonnes of cargo, down 1%, year-on-year, says Baltic Sea Ports Administration.
Handling of dry bulk cargo climbed by 3% to 32,763,500 tonnes including 26,545,800 tonnes of coal and coke (+3%, year-on-year).
Handling of liquid bulk cargo fell by 5% to 41,942,200 tonnes including 18,520,500 tonnes of crude oil (-7%) and 22,569,100 tonnes of oil products (flat, year-on-year).
Handling of general cargo surged 2.3 times to 475,200 tonnes.
Handling of cargoes carried by ferries totaled 579,500 tonnes (+49%).
The port’s container throughput fell by 40% to 779,200 TEUs.
Ust-Luga port is situated practically at the border of the Russian Federation and the European Union. The deep water area of the port (17.5 m) together with the approach channel (3.7 km) make Ust-Luga port the only Russian port on the Baltic Sea capable of admitting dry-cargo vessels with the deadweight of up to 75,000 tonnes and liquid cargo carriers with the deadweight of up to 160,000 tonnes.
Port
Type of cargo
Throughput 2018, tonnes
Throughput 2019, tonnes
Throughput 2020, tonnes
2020 vs 2019, %
PORT OF UST-LUGA
TOTAL:
72,398.1
77,513.7
76,628.3
99%
DRY BULK CARGO including:
26,724.1
31,671.9
32,763.5
103%
Ore
11.7
0.0
0.0
Coal, coke
21,286.0
25,771.6
26,545.8
103%
Mineral fertilizers
2,697.9
3,010.8
3,620.7
120%
Other
2,728.5
2,889.5
2,597.0
90%
LOOSE CARGO, including:
0.0
0.0
20.1
up
Other loose cargo
0.0
0.0
20.1
TIMBER
329.5
435.8
310.7
71%
GENERAL CARGO including:
279.5
207.3
475.2
up 2.3 times
Ferrous metal
96.7
130.1
424.0
up 3.3 times
Packaged
76.6
4.4
12.2
up 2.8 times
Other
106.2
72.8
39.0
53%
CONTAINERS
492.7
436.3
337.5
77%
Total teus
56,835
46,240
39,928
86%
including refrigerated containers:
146
376
209
56%
CARGO CARRIED by FERRIES
852.2
554.8
779.2
140%
RO-RO CARGO
1.2
0.2
0.0
down
LIQUID BULK CARGO including:
43,718.9
44,207.5
41,942.2
95%
Crude oil
20,024.5
19,925.8
18,520.5
93%
Oil products
21,901.4
22,504.5
22,569.1
100%
Liquefied gas
1,793.0
1,777.2
852.6
48%
