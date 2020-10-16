2020 October 16 12:34

Throughput of Ust-Luga port in 9M’2020 decreased by 1% Y-o-Y

Handling of cargo carried by ferries and general cargo is on the rise with container throughput going down

In January-September 2020, the port of Ust-Luga handled 76,628,300 tonnes of cargo, down 1%, year-on-year, says Baltic Sea Ports Administration.



Handling of dry bulk cargo climbed by 3% to 32,763,500 tonnes including 26,545,800 tonnes of coal and coke (+3%, year-on-year).

Handling of liquid bulk cargo fell by 5% to 41,942,200 tonnes including 18,520,500 tonnes of crude oil (-7%) and 22,569,100 tonnes of oil products (flat, year-on-year).

Handling of general cargo surged 2.3 times to 475,200 tonnes.



Handling of cargoes carried by ferries totaled 579,500 tonnes (+49%).



The port’s container throughput fell by 40% to 779,200 TEUs.



Ust-Luga port is situated practically at the border of the Russian Federation and the European Union. The deep water area of the port (17.5 m) together with the approach channel (3.7 km) make Ust-Luga port the only Russian port on the Baltic Sea capable of admitting dry-cargo vessels with the deadweight of up to 75,000 tonnes and liquid cargo carriers with the deadweight of up to 160,000 tonnes.

Port Type of cargo Throughput 2018, tonnes Throughput 2019, tonnes Throughput 2020, tonnes 2020 vs 2019, %