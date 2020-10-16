2020 October 16 09:36

Throughput of Chinese sea and river ports in 9M’2020 climbed by 3% YoY

In September, it grew by 8.9%, year-on-year

In January-September 2020, sea and river ports of China increased their cargo throughput by 3%, year-on-year, to 10.6 billion tonnes, China’s National Bureau of Statistics said. In September, the freight traffic grew by 8.9%, year-on-year, to 1.31 billion tonnes.

Throughput of seaports in January-September climbed by 2.6% to 7 billion tonnes.

In 2019, Chinese seaports handed 13.95 billion tonnes of cargo.