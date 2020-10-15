2020 October 15 15:13

VOLGOTRANS embarks on implementation of its Greenship project

VOLGOTRANS to tell more at the 4th “LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives” conference on 28 October 2020



VOLGOTRANS LLC has embarked on implementation of its Greenship project that foresees designing, construction and operation of three hybrid ships of the new environmentally sound generation as well as their effective use on the rivers of Russia’s Arctic Zone, Aleksey Palgov, First Deputy to General Director of VOLGOTRANS, told IAA PortNews.



According to him, the company has been working towards implementation of this project from 2016 under the auspices of RF Ministry of Nature. The project is focused on application of the best available technologies in the field of electric propulsion, treatment of ballast and sewage waters, involvement of SCR (Selective Catalyst Reduction) and DPF (Dust Particulates Filter) systems for reduction of NOx, ODS and PAP emissions. Practical implementation of the project was kicked off in June 2020.



This initiative will contribute to Russia’s compliance with obligations under the Paris agreement through reduction of ODS and HFC emissions and will also let decrease negative impact of seaborne and river-going ships on the Arctic environment through BAT shipbuilding.



By today, Greenship project has been approved by the Cross-agency Commission for Promotion of the Arctic Council Projects (Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Economic Development of the Russian Federation) and by the working group of the Arctic Council under its Arctic Contaminants Action Program (ACAP).



“The project aimed at the development of water resources development and introduction of advanced technologies into the activities on the rivers of Russia’s Arctic Zone is unique in terms of presenting Russia’s investment and economic potential at the leading international platforms, especially in view of Russian chairmanship of the Arctic Council in 2021-2023”, emphasized Aleksey Palgov.



VOLGOTRANS will tell more about the Greenship project at the 4th “LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives” conference organized by IAA PortNews (Moscow, on 28 October 2020).

