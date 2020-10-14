2020 October 14 12:31

DNV GL and Aker BP successfully perform remote surveys of offshore cranes

DNV GL led a pilot project with Aker BP to remotely perform inspections on three of their offshore cranes on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. In line with Aker BP’s strategy of minimizing its operational carbon footprint, DNV GL performed remote safety inspections of one box boom pedestal crane on the Valhall Flank West and two knuckle boom cranes on the Skarv field, both as part of annual surveys.



On both installations, crane operators and specialized crane technicians on board the platforms used tablets to take close-up video and pictures based on an agreed checklist of selected safety functions, which were shared with DNV GL’s onshore inspectors. On the Valhall Flank West platform, which is normally unmanned, the one-year old crane, manufactured by NOV, featured auto-testing of the AOPS (automatic overload protection system). It was the first time this was inspected along with the structural connections, critical hydraulic and electrical components, the MOPS (manual overload protections system), and brakes.

A similar inspection programme is being performed on two knuckle boom cranes on the FPSO located in the Skarv field. As Aker BP’s northernmost producing field, it boasts one of the worlds’ largest offshore gas processing plants.

Anchored in 350-450m water and 210km off the coast of Sandnessjøen, Norway the ongoing remote assistance pilot task will fully assess how to perform key safety critical tasks in a remote fashion without jeopardizing trust and safety for personnel and the asset in the process. Avoiding return travel to Brønnøysund and helicopter travel to Skarv are a few examples of cost saving contributions of this approach. As well as the online flexibility this approach gave Aker BP it also presented the ability to connect multiple DNV GL experts, who would otherwise have had to travel.



Responding to intensified demand for ‘virtual’ verification and certification services for topside and subsea equipment, DNV GL has undertaken more than 4,000 remote inspections for the oil and gas industry so far this year. This has included surveys such as a marine warranty survey of a barge and platform in Senegal and material certification of subsea equipment in China.