2020 October 14 10:35

BESIX and Jan De Nul have been awarded the expansion of the Port of Fujairah in Dibba

BESIX and Jan De Nul Group are assisting with the expansion of the port of Fujairah in Dibba, the second largest city of the emirate of Fujairah in the UAE, located along the Gulf of Oman. The works for the Dibba Bulk Handling Terminal Project were awarded to the consortium of Six Construct, BESIX’s entity in the Middle East, and Jan De Nul Group by the Port of Fujairah (PoF), one of the world’s key oil storage centres and the second-largest ship-bunkering hub in the world.

The design-and-build contract consists of dredging the navigation channel and port basin, reclamation and shore protection, as well as constructing breakwaters, a 765 m long quay wall, foundations for ship loader rails, port infrastructure and creating utilities and aids to navigation. The fishing harbor will be relocated in the process.

The expansion plans are part of PoF’s strategy to increase the port’s bulk handling capacity and operational efficiency, as well as improve the quality of its service, which is considered among the best in the world.

The consortium’s approach to optimize the design by providing ‘value engineering’, along with the newly-established Central Marine Support department, presented a strong, competitive solution to the client.

The contract is valued at 371 million AED (90.4 million EUR). Works will be carried out over 19 months.