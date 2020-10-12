2020 October 12 13:50

Teesport welcomes new container service from Bilbao

Teesport, owned and operated by PD Ports, is preparing to welcome a new container service as part of a weekly route from Bilbao, Spain, the company said in its release.

Operated by specialist Iberian shortsea container line W.E.C Lines in conjunction with A2B and due to embark on its new route on 24th October, the twice weekly arrival into Teesport will offer a more cost-effective and sustainable solution for customers wanting to move cargo in and around Spain.

The new route, which boasts competitive transit times between Teesport with the northern Spanish hub port of Bilbao, means that the Port will now handle over 25 vessel calls each week, reaffirming its position as the UK’s northern gateway for global shippers, servicing worldwide markets including Scandinavia, the Baltics, the Netherlands, Russia, Belgium, France and Poland.

Whilst W.E.C Lines UK was established in 2019, the company has a wealth of experience as shortsea carrier from and to the Iberian Peninsula. Roger Megann, Managing Director W.E.C Lines UK explained how the new service responds to growing demand for multimodal services to the UK.



Continued investment in infrastructure has enabled Teesport to achieve a 10% growth in year on year container volumes over the last seven years from 2012-2019.