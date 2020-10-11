2020 October 11 12:46

USCG rescues 4 people stranded on dunes in Port Mansfield, Texas

The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) said it has rescued four people stranded on dunes south of the Port Mansfield Cut ocean side in Port Mansfield, Texas, Friday.



Coast Guard Station South Padre Island watchstanders received a report from Willacy County dispatch of a vehicle with four people trapped on the dunes with water rising due to storm surge caused by Hurricane Delta.



A Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew launched to the scene, safely landed on the beach, embarked all four people, and transported them to Port Mansfield Airport where a family member picked them up.